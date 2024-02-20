Provence Wealth Management Group Sells 112 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Provence Wealth Management Group lessened its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RS. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the third quarter worth $33,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the third quarter worth $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter worth $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 160.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 26.4% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael R. Hynes sold 1,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.86, for a total transaction of $294,755.02. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,660,890.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.49, for a total transaction of $2,724,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,625,504.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael R. Hynes sold 1,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.86, for a total value of $294,755.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,956 shares in the company, valued at $1,660,890.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,614 shares of company stock worth $7,357,934 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Price Performance

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock traded down $2.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $323.96. 25,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,329. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.80. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12 month low of $229.12 and a 12 month high of $333.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.86.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.81. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 17.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RS shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $300.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

