Provence Wealth Management Group Sells 757 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Provence Wealth Management Group cut its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 50.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 732 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 757 shares during the quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Boeing were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BA. CNB Bank boosted its stake in Boeing by 106.5% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 523.8% during the second quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 54.3% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 61.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Boeing from $306.00 to $279.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.63.

Boeing Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of BA stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $203.90. 445,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,793,853. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $176.25 and a 1 year high of $267.54. The stock has a market cap of $124.41 billion, a PE ratio of -55.40, a PEG ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $228.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.06.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.75) EPS. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.