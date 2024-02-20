Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) and LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) Critical Survey

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) and LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.6% of Pulse Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.3% of LENSAR shares are held by institutional investors. 69.7% of Pulse Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 38.5% of LENSAR shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Pulse Biosciences alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Pulse Biosciences and LENSAR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pulse Biosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A LENSAR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

LENSAR has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 72.41%. Given LENSAR’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LENSAR is more favorable than Pulse Biosciences.

This table compares Pulse Biosciences and LENSAR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pulse Biosciences N/A -154.33% -53.29% LENSAR -32.13% -34.41% -20.73%

Volatility and Risk

Pulse Biosciences has a beta of 1.72, meaning that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LENSAR has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pulse Biosciences and LENSAR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pulse Biosciences $700,000.00 722.33 -$58.51 million ($0.92) -9.98 LENSAR $35.36 million 1.48 -$19.91 million ($1.68) -2.76

LENSAR has higher revenue and earnings than Pulse Biosciences. Pulse Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LENSAR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

LENSAR beats Pulse Biosciences on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pulse Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology. The company was formerly known as Electroblate, Inc. and changed its name to Pulse Biosciences, Inc. in December 2015. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

About LENSAR

(Get Free Report)

LENSAR, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing a femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. Its LENSAR Laser System incorporates a range of proprietary technologies designed to assist the surgeon in obtaining visual outcomes, efficiency, and reproducibility by providing imaging, procedure planning, design, and precision. The company also offers Adaptive Cataract Treatment System, a platform design to femtosecond laser technology features that enhanced laser capabilities into a single small unit that allows surgeons to perform a femtosecond laser assisted cataract procedure in a single operating room. LENSAR, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Pulse Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulse Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.