PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,748,119 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 679,582 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.81% of PulteGroup worth $129,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 9.2% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 12.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,322 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 1.6% during the third quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 10,132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,395 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 25.0% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PHM has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PulteGroup from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on PulteGroup from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on PulteGroup from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.31.

PulteGroup Price Performance

Shares of PHM stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.79. 231,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,821,477. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.30. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.24 and a 1-year high of $110.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.56.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.81%.

PulteGroup announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at PulteGroup

In other news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total transaction of $206,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,452.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

