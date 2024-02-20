Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Gap Down to $42.95

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $42.95, but opened at $41.43. Pure Storage shares last traded at $41.37, with a volume of 608,695 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PSTG. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pure Storage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.81. The company has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 226.06, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $762.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gregory Tomb sold 8,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $275,691.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,808.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gregory Tomb sold 8,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $275,691.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,808.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 16,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $600,802.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,065,278.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

