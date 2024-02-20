QANTM Intellectual Property Limited (ASX:QIP) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

QANTM Intellectual Property Limited (ASX:QIP – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share on Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from QANTM Intellectual Property’s previous interim dividend of $0.03.

QANTM Intellectual Property Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.78, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Get QANTM Intellectual Property alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at QANTM Intellectual Property

In other news, insider Craig Dower 357,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. Company insiders own 26.12% of the company’s stock.

QANTM Intellectual Property Company Profile

QANTM Intellectual Property Limited provides intellectual property services for start-up technology businesses, SMEs, multinationals, public sector research institutions, and universities in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Malaysia, and Hongkong. The company offers services related to patents, designs, and trademarks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for QANTM Intellectual Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QANTM Intellectual Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.