Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Stock Holdings Raised by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,613 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 4.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the third quarter valued at approximately $389,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 491.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,267,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,157 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 141.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 10,619 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,589,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $876,364,000 after acquiring an additional 113,870 shares during the period. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qorvo Price Performance

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $112.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.30. The company has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.62 and a 1 year high of $114.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $1,033,877.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,886,551.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Qorvo news, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $1,033,877.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,886,551.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $40,356.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,102,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 13,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,419,312. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

QRVO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Summit Insights lowered shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Qorvo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.17.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

