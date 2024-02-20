Qtron Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 2,665 Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 198.2% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 66.5% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Capital One Financial news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,197,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 2,000 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,197,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 3,000 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,147,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,975 shares of company stock valued at $9,622,638. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of COF opened at $137.23 on Tuesday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $83.93 and a 12 month high of $140.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $52.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.49.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 9.88%. Equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wolfe Research raised Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $114.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.68.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

