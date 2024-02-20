Qtron Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 78,099 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KGC. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Kinross Gold during the third quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 353.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KGC shares. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. CIBC increased their target price on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $8.15 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kinross Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

Shares of KGC opened at $5.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.66 and a 200 day moving average of $5.32. Kinross Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $6.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

