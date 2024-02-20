Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in NetScout Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $231,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in NetScout Systems by 20.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 501,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,061,000 after buying an additional 83,891 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in NetScout Systems by 2.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 225,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,313,000 after buying an additional 6,415 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in NetScout Systems by 3.2% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 61,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in NetScout Systems by 41.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 12,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NetScout Systems stock opened at $22.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.80 and a 200 day moving average of $23.83. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.74 and a 52 week high of $31.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NetScout Systems ( NASDAQ:NTCT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $218.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.08 million. NetScout Systems had a positive return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 14.21%. On average, equities research analysts predict that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on NTCT shares. TheStreet downgraded NetScout Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th.

Insider Activity at NetScout Systems

In other NetScout Systems news, COO Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $105,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,084 shares in the company, valued at $654,007.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

