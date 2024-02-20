Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd Cuts Stock Position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lowered its stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Free Report) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 11,723 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 267,221 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 8,108 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $168,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,943 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 52,297 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,540 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 5,580 shares in the last quarter.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Price Performance

GNT opened at $4.89 on Tuesday. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a one year low of $4.59 and a one year high of $5.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.05 and its 200-day moving average is $4.98.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

