Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd Has $187,000 Stake in abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend (NYSE:AGD)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend (NYSE:AGD – Free Report) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new position in abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend during the second quarter worth about $566,000. Karpus Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend by 29.5% in the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 605,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after acquiring an additional 137,850 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend by 2.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 68,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend by 32.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend by 5.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:AGD opened at $9.43 on Tuesday. abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend has a 1 year low of $8.20 and a 1 year high of $10.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.32 and a 200-day moving average of $9.07.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st.

abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. It focuses on long-term growth of capital and seeks high current dividend income. The company was founded on May 11, 2006 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

