Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd Has $395,000 Stock Position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR – Free Report) by 59.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,318 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 18,242 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTR. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 69.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 19.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 1,610.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Price Performance

Shares of CTR opened at $38.19 on Tuesday. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $38.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.70.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s payout ratio is currently 195.59%.

In other ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 14,803 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.08 per share, with a total value of $489,683.24. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,063,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,194,903.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired 27,810 shares of company stock valued at $942,167 in the last three months.

About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund

(Free Report)

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

