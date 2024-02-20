Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd Sells 25,600 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd cut its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 73.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,600 shares during the quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 124.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,562,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,370,000 after buying an additional 7,507,589 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,578,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,028,000 after buying an additional 85,344 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,005,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,986,000 after buying an additional 38,395 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,688,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,311,000 after buying an additional 120,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 53.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,863,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,223,000 after buying an additional 647,278 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.72.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Down 0.3 %

ASO stock opened at $68.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.74. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.83 and a fifty-two week high of $71.13.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.20). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $69,022.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,826.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

