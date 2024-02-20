QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) Trading Up 4.7%

QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $43.80 and last traded at $43.73. Approximately 664,776 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 931,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.76.

QDEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (down from $95.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho from $130.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of QuidelOrtho from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $742.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.91 million. QuidelOrtho had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Analysts expect that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 174.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies and solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

