QUINT (QUINT) Price Down 10.2% Over Last Week

QUINT (QUINT) traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. One QUINT token can now be bought for $0.0398 or 0.00000077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, QUINT has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. QUINT has a market capitalization of $31.84 million and approximately $143,698.16 worth of QUINT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

QUINT Profile

QUINT launched on April 20th, 2022. QUINT’s total supply is 784,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 tokens. QUINT’s official Twitter account is @projectquint and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QUINT is quint.io.

QUINT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quint Ecosystem’s flagship token, QUINT, has real-world incentives and physical asset creation; it brings real-world luxury to users through the power of metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUINT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUINT using one of the exchanges listed above.

