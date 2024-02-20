Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Gap Up to $5.72

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.72, but opened at $5.89. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $5.58, with a volume of 1,315 shares changing hands.

Qurate Retail Stock Up 6.6 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qurate Retail

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Qurate Retail by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Institutional investors own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

Read More

