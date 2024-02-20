Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 375 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 9.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,446 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AECOM were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,742 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 3,783 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in AECOM by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,897 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in AECOM by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ACM traded down $1.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.30. 271,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,785. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. AECOM has a 1 year low of $74.40 and a 1 year high of $94.01. The stock has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.24.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter. AECOM had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 21.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, November 13th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have commented on ACM shares. KeyCorp assumed coverage on AECOM in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of AECOM from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.33.

In related news, President Lara Poloni sold 30,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $2,839,010.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 53,752 shares in the company, valued at $4,972,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other AECOM news, President Lara Poloni sold 30,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $2,839,010.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 53,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,972,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Troy Rudd sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $2,319,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,168 shares in the company, valued at $24,040,423.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

