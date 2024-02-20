Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,931 shares during the period. Invesco Senior Loan ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Asset Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,623,000. Stableford Capital II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,635,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 190,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 73,921 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 296,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,243,000 after purchasing an additional 45,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $174,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BKLN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.02. 1,547,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,455,100. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.11 and its 200-day moving average is $21.03. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $20.33 and a 1 year high of $21.27.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

