Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.23. 5,296,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,883,906. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.75 and a fifty-two week high of $59.22.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

