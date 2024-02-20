Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. Has $1.26 Million Stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Southern Copper in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Southern Copper in the first quarter worth $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Southern Copper by 43.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the first quarter valued at $46,000. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southern Copper Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:SCCO traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.18. The stock had a trading volume of 279,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,085. Southern Copper Co. has a one year low of $64.66 and a one year high of $88.40. The company has a market capitalization of $63.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.81 and a 200 day moving average of $78.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.91%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SCCO. StockNews.com lowered Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $64.50.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

