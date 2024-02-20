Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. Has $481,000 Stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COWZ. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,217,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,322,000 after buying an additional 1,233,027 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 53,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,276,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,363,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS COWZ traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.81. 1,813,391 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.51. The firm has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

