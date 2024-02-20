Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. Has $733,000 Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 105,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,789,000 after buying an additional 12,656 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 42,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 7,670 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 147,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,714,000 after buying an additional 74,466 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ GLPI traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 661,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,803. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.60. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.95. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.54 and a 52 week high of $55.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Gaming and Leisure Properties

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.57%.

In other news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 25,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total transaction of $1,240,858.17. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,287.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 26,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $1,301,598.47. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 242,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,851,620.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 25,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total value of $1,240,858.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,287.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,614 shares of company stock valued at $2,621,353. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GLPI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.73.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.