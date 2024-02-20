Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Cardinal Health makes up 1.3% of Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 2,761.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 538,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,882,000 after buying an additional 519,238 shares during the period. Summit X LLC raised its position in Cardinal Health by 6.8% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 9.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 84,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,301,000 after purchasing an additional 7,174 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 4,446.0% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 209,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,776,000 after purchasing an additional 204,516 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 65.5% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 93,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,092,000 after purchasing an additional 36,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cardinal Health

In other news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total transaction of $3,895,411.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,742,324.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Argus upgraded Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health Trading Up 1.1 %

CAH stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.57. The company had a trading volume of 582,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,197,284. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.08 and a 200-day moving average of $97.69. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $68.53 and a one year high of $111.40. The stock has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a PE ratio of 41.12, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.69.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 57.44% and a net margin of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $57.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 78.74%.

Cardinal Health Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.