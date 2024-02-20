Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 598 shares during the quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in International Paper by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in International Paper by 2,281.8% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in International Paper by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

International Paper Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of IP traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,992,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,566,020. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21. The stock has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.66 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.13.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 1.52%. The company’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 225.61%.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

