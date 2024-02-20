Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 74 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 68.6% during the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SMH traded down $6.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $195.46. 8,011,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,470,941. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $182.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.04. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $116.39 and a 1-year high of $207.12.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $1.0427 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

