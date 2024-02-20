Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,085 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 8.4% in the third quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 17,142 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 5.5% during the third quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 40,517 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,250,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 1.1% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,337 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 8.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 554,006 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $112,801,000 after purchasing an additional 44,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 108.9% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,128,575 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $840,702,000 after buying an additional 2,151,893 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,099,795. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at $23,099,795. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,170,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNP has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.67.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $246.56. The stock had a trading volume of 663,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,381,193. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $243.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $251.65. The firm has a market cap of $150.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.08.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.71%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

