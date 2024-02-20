Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 1,259 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $4,091,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 37.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,833,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,034,049. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.54 and its 200-day moving average is $35.26. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $32.29 and a one year high of $37.45. The company has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

