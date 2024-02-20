Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Shares Sold by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,040,668 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 48,996 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.26% of Range Resources worth $98,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RRC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 143.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,897,553 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $103,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296,114 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Range Resources by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,007,083 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $106,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Range Resources by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,940,913 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $73,582,000 after acquiring an additional 746,228 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Range Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $20,845,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Range Resources by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,796,629 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $123,049,000 after acquiring an additional 693,970 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Range Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Range Resources from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Range Resources from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Benchmark cut Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Range Resources Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Range Resources stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 897,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,618,913. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Range Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $37.88.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Range Resources’s payout ratio is 5.73%.

Range Resources Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

