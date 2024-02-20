Rathbones Group PLC Acquires 32,594 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Rathbones Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5,215.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,594 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $11,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth $36,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 33.3% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $428.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $415.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $386.59. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $285.19 and a one year high of $439.14.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

