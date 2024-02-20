Rathbones Group PLC Acquires 81,113 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Rathbones Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,113 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $34,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 6,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 3,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 9,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,423,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,696,223,000 after acquiring an additional 61,408 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 996,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,566,000 after acquiring an additional 70,443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:MMC opened at $200.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $193.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.86 and a 12 month high of $202.81.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 33.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.71.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

