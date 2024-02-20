Rathbones Group PLC Buys 216,497 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Rathbones Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 486,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 216,497 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $26,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. FMR LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 0.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 129,418,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,005,447,000 after purchasing an additional 421,622 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 118,898.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,452,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,313,242,000 after buying an additional 62,400,056 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 10.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,468,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,495,264,000 after buying an additional 5,739,560 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 13,107.9% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 32,634,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,950,859,000 after purchasing an additional 32,387,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,272,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $936,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,857 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,983,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $1,770,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 809,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,747,933. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,983,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 201,000 shares of company stock worth $12,506,090. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MRVL shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, December 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.96.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of MRVL opened at $65.64 on Tuesday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.64 and a 52-week high of $73.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.02. The stock has a market cap of $56.75 billion, a PE ratio of -101.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.52.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -36.92%.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Stories

