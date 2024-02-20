Rathbones Group PLC Has $10.64 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Rathbones Group PLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,170 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $10,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 425.4% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the third quarter valued at about $48,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $68.05 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $54.56 and a 1 year high of $68.08. The stock has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.42.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

