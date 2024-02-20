Rathbones Group PLC Lowers Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Rathbones Group PLC cut its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,083 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $5,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 2.9% during the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 3,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ETN shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.92.

In other Eaton news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total value of $5,395,107.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,116,427.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Eaton news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total value of $5,395,107.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,116,427.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total transaction of $1,213,392.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,850 shares of company stock worth $7,210,323. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ETN opened at $277.63 on Tuesday. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $155.38 and a 1 year high of $278.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.60, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.04.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. Eaton had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. Eaton’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

