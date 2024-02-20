Rathbones Group PLC Purchases 22,072 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Rathbones Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1,324.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,738 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,072 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $6,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 2.5% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Money Management grew its position in Stryker by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 1,073 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Stryker by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 938 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc grew its position in Stryker by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in Stryker by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 163 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on SYK. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $345.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.52.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total value of $68,972,963.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,755,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,633,391.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,093.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,856,522. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total transaction of $68,972,963.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,755,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,633,391.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,992 shares of company stock worth $70,256,533 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $350.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $133.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $314.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $292.20. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $249.98 and a 52-week high of $352.88.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.19. Stryker had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.79%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

