Rathbones Group PLC Raises Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Rathbones Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,375 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC owned approximately 0.08% of Generac worth $5,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Generac during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Generac during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Generac by 1,066.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GNRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America raised Generac from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Generac from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Generac from $165.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.79.

Generac Price Performance

GNRC opened at $116.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.20 and a 200-day moving average of $113.26. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.45. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.86 and a 1-year high of $156.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.02). Generac had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.22, for a total transaction of $576,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 577,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,561,441.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total transaction of $29,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,557.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.22, for a total transaction of $576,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 577,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,561,441.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,250 shares of company stock worth $1,825,490 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Generac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.