Rathbones Group PLC Sells 16,646 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Rathbones Group PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,646 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $11,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Dollar General by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,087,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,298,000 after acquiring an additional 5,926,555 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,787,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,536,000 after buying an additional 5,979,461 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Dollar General by 11.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,765,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,202,000 after purchasing an additional 994,813 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,214,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,518,000 after buying an additional 50,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Trading Up 1.4 %

DG stock opened at $143.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $31.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $101.09 and a 52 week high of $228.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.77.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 27.16%.

Several analysts have issued reports on DG shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.32.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

