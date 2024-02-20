Rathbones Group PLC Takes Position in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 622,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,163,000.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Bally’s by 179.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Bally’s by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Bally’s by 240.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,261 shares during the period. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Bally’s Trading Down 2.2 %
NYSE:BALY opened at $10.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. Bally’s Co. has a 1 year low of $7.28 and a 1 year high of $20.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.42.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Analysis on Bally’s
About Bally’s
Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bally’s
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- 3 E-VTOL stocks: Which ones can fly higher in 2024?
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- Booking stock is the discounted growth story in travel stocks
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- These 5 stocks have unique competitive edge and room to run
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.