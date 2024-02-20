Rathbones Group PLC Takes Position in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 622,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,163,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Bally’s by 179.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Bally’s by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Bally’s by 240.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,261 shares during the period. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bally's alerts:

Bally’s Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE:BALY opened at $10.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. Bally’s Co. has a 1 year low of $7.28 and a 1 year high of $20.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BALY shares. Barclays cut their price target on Bally’s from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Bally’s from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Macquarie cut Bally’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Bally’s from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Bally’s in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.71.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Bally’s

About Bally’s

(Free Report)

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.