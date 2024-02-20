Raymond James Boosts Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Price Target to C$22.75

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$22.00 to C$22.75 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 17.69% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.00 to C$23.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Laurentian lowered Killam Apartment REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$20.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Desjardins increased their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$22.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Killam Apartment REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$22.39.
Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.
