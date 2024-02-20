Raymond James Lowers Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Price Target to $6.50

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $7.00 to $6.50 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Stock Down 3.1 %

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of GPMT stock opened at $4.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.94 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.25. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $3.97 and a 52 week high of $6.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is -53.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 126,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 0.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 347,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 89,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 14.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

