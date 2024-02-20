Raymond James Lowers MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Price Target to C$60.00

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for MTY Food Group’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.95 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.44 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MTY. National Bankshares reduced their price target on MTY Food Group from C$71.00 to C$59.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$66.00 to C$48.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$61.14.

Shares of TSE MTY opened at C$50.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.95. MTY Food Group has a fifty-two week low of C$49.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$69.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.54, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$55.53 and a 200-day moving average of C$56.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from MTY Food Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. MTY Food Group’s payout ratio is 26.61%.

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

