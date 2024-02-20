Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.40.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RRR shares. Barclays raised their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 1.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 5.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RRR opened at $58.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.37 and its 200 day moving average is $46.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.81. Red Rock Resorts has a 12-month low of $37.82 and a 12-month high of $59.62.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.55. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 141.95%. The firm had revenue of $462.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 6 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 9 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

