Regal Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 11,421 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,421 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $2,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of APAM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 26.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 5,731 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 832,958 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,777,000 after acquiring an additional 24,651 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 19.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 134.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 24,053 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Artisan Partners Asset Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

In other news, EVP Gregory K. Ramirez sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $105,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,403.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APAM traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.98. 59,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,384. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.91 and a 200 day moving average of $38.92. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.98 and a 12 month high of $45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.88.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 73.84%. The company had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous None dividend of $0.65. This represents a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 86.08%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

