Regal Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 884 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 164,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4,676.4% in the 3rd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 149,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,806,000 after purchasing an additional 146,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advantage Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 70,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,669,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $179.51. 132,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,066. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $177.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.52. The stock has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $147.94 and a one year high of $182.37.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.