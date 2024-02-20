Regal Investment Advisors LLC Buys 2,913 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lcnb Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 142,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,166,000 after acquiring an additional 13,618 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,821,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,353,000 after acquiring an additional 286,280 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,234,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 141,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,113,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SCHV stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,837. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.14 and a 200 day moving average of $67.24. The stock has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $60.99 and a 12-month high of $72.15.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.