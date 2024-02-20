Regal Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,424 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,204 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Shopify by 292.9% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.
SHOP stock traded down $2.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.97. The stock had a trading volume of 4,503,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,690,507. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.02 and a 1-year high of $91.57. The stock has a market cap of $101.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 903.32 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a current ratio of 6.99.
Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.
