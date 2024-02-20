Regal Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 47.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,330 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOVT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BATS GOVT traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.55. 5,169,111 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.43.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

