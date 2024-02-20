Regal Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,437 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 162.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 621,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,204,000 after buying an additional 384,744 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 23.3% during the third quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 2,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.3% in the third quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 42,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,998,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at $9,852,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.
International Business Machines Stock Performance
NYSE IBM traded down $2.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $185.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,314,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,422,322. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.55 and a fifty-two week high of $196.90. The firm has a market cap of $169.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.66.
International Business Machines Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 81.67%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.92.
International Business Machines Profile
International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.
