Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.39 Million Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $3,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 11,107.1% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 93.1% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CINF. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 2,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $102.98 per share, for a total transaction of $205,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,542 shares in the company, valued at $5,307,795.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CINF traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $111.73. The stock had a trading volume of 70,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.85. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $95.01 and a 12-month high of $126.93. The stock has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.63.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.33. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 18.41%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.71%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.