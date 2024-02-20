Regal Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.0% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in American Electric Power by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 4.4% during the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.7% in the second quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 8,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AEP shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Guggenheim lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.73.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $81.70. 1,062,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,658,445. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.38 and a 1-year high of $96.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.54.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.73%.

American Electric Power Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.